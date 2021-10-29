A man who fired gunshots into a car with several people inside was arrested Thursday for attempted murder, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
According to an arrest affidavit, deputies responded to a report of shots fired near the 4000 block of Sarasota Drive at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 14.
When they arrived, officers say they spoke with several people gathered in a front yard of a home, all of whom said they had no idea shots had been fired.
However, detectives say they quickly discovered three spent pistol shell casings near the home.
A resident living nearby later called police to report her car had been damaged by gunfire; investigators found at least four bullet holes to a separate vehicle, with one of the bullets inside.
According to the affidavit, one of the victims admitted going to Sarasota for a fistfight, but when the car's driver and three passengers arrived, they found the street blocked by several people.
Scared, the affidavit says the driver accelerated the car in an attempt to escape. In the process, however, the car's occupants heard several gunshots being fired and later noticed bullet marks on the vehicle.
A witness later identified the shooter as Demonte Upkins, 21, and provided authorities with a photograph of Upkins. Police noted the photograph matched a Louisiana driver's license photograph that was obtained by investigators.
The affidavit said initial attempts to locate Upkins were unsuccessful because he doesn't have a permanent address.
He faces one count each of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and aggravated criminal damage to property.