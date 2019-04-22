LABADIEVILLE — A fourth man has been arrested in an ongoing investigation into a dog-fighting case in Assumption Parish that involves eight to 10 people, Sheriff Leland Falcon said.
Deputies called to a location on La. 1017 in Labadieville on April 3 found a group of men involved in dog fighting. The men fled, but three were arrested at that time: Wilfred Mitchell, 18, of 519 Paula Drive, Thibodaux; Jalil Watkins, 21, of 121 La. 1014, Labadieville, and Royal Johnson Sr., 38, also of 121 La. 1014, Labadieville.
As the investigation continued, Falcon said, a fourth arrest was made on April 17 — Calvin Johnson, 26, of 3372 Back Marais Lane, Napoleonville.
Each of those arrested were booked into the Assumption Parish jail on counts of dog fighting and training/possession of dogs for fighting.
Deputies brought two two pit bulls from the scene of the dog fighting on April 3 to a local animal care organization for treatment.
The investigation is ongoing, Falcon said.