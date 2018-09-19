Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison noon Monday and noon Wednesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Angela Belt, 35, 130 Crochet St., Morganza, first-offense DWI.
- Charles Drewery, 51, 4747 Stearns St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, stop sign/yield sign disobey, license plate switched, insurance required, failure to register vehicle, possession of schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, simple assault and right of way/failure to yield.
- Chamron Kazemi, 33, 13848 Cypress Ridge Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and simple obstruction of a highway.