A power outage caused plumes of smoke to flood downtown Baton Rouge streets Sunday morning and reports from a pastor who heard a small boom.
The Rev. Oren Conner of First Baptist Church on Convention Street had gone into the church around 5:45 a.m. when he heard a small boom and saw plumes of smoke and steam in the area.
“I felt the ground shake,” he said.
Utility crews had to turn off power for about a half-hour in the area while they made repairs, an Entergy spokesman said, adding that it wasn’t clear what caused the smoke.
Baton Rouge fire officials said no one was injured and the impacts were minimal, but it wasn’t immediately clear what caused the rumble.
Conner said aside from a strange lingering smell for a few hours, his church held its Sunday service at 10:30 a.m.