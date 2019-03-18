LABADIEVILLE — Assumption Parish deputies have arrested a driver accused of striking a pedestrian once, then attempting unsuccessfully to run over the victim, Sheriff Leland Falcon said.
The victim received only minor injuries in the incident, which happened Friday afternoon in Labadieville, Falcon said in a news release Monday.
Deputies investigating the incident on Brule Road interviewed the victim and a witness and determined the incident may have been intentional, Falcon said. The driver fled the scene.
It's believed the victim and suspect had some history, though the specifics of the differences aren't yet known, Falcon said.
The driver, Vaughn Price Sr., 52, of 134-A Maple St., Labadieville, was located at his home and arrested.
Price was booked into the Assumption Parish jail on counts of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, the vehicle, and aggravated battery.
Price posted a $35,000 bond, the sheriff said.