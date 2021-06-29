An Amite man is facing possible life imprisonment and a $10 million fine for intent to distribute methamphetamines following an indictment, according to the Department of Justice Eastern District of Louisiana.
James Watts, 49, was indicted on possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. His initial court appearance was June 23.
If convicted, Watts will face a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.
The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.