Two people have been arrested in the slaying of a Denham Springs man who was found shot inside a car on Nov. 16 on North Sherwood Forest Drive.

Ronald Irvin, 51, was booked Thursday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first-degree murder and armed robbery. Felisha Smith, 38, was booked Thursday on principal to first-degree murder and armed robbery, according to a Baton Rouge Police Department news release.

First responders found Charles Arnold, 29, of 11370 Dubois Lane, Denham Springs, suffering from a gunshot wound inside a car in the 2100 block of North Sherwood Forest on the afternoon of Nov. 16. Arnold later died at the hospital.

Smith told investigators she had called Arnold several times the night before his death so she could buy narcotics. The next day, she said, she and Irvin met Arnold at the North Sherwood Forest location and purchased narcotics from him.

She then left, leaving Irvin sitting in a car with Arnold, along with an undisclosed amount of money and other narcotics, the documents say.

After Arnold was shot, the money and narcotics were gone, witnesses told investigators. Police said they believe Irvin stole the valuables from the car before shooting and killing Arnold.