One person was discovered with a shooting injury at a gas station on College Drive, Baton Rouge Police reported.
First responders received a call for a reported shooting around 6 p.m. at College Drive and Rabey Street, EMS spokesperson Brad Harris said.
Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said one person was injured and that it appears the shooting took place in the 4300 block of Denham Street.
The extent of the person's injuries was not available Thursday night.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.