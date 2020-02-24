All five suspects connected to an armed robbery that took place in an LSU dorm have been arrested, booking records show.
19-year-old Desmond Tolbert of New Orleans was arrested Sunday. He's the the last of five suspects accused of robbing LSU students at a dorm earlier this month.
Police say Tolbert was one of five men seen on surveillance video entering Cypress Hall at LSU's main campus around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 14.
Video shows three of the men enter a dorm room while two others remain outside. Two victims told police that the three men all had guns and robbed them.
They're accused of taking two iPhones, a camouflage Sony PlayStation controller, the keys to a 2019 Honda Accord and eventually the vehicle, according to the arrest report. That vehicle has since been recovered.
Tolbert was booked for armed robbery and theft of a motor vehicle (more than $25,000).
The other suspects who were taken into custody earlier this month are:
- Timothy Williams, 19
- Stefan Mann, 18
- Lorenzo Fisher, 18
- Donta Green, 19