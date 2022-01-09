police stock (copy)
Advocate file photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

One person was killed Sunday in a shooting in the 2100 block of Lobdell Boulevard, a Baton Rouge Police spokesman said.

Further information about the victim's identity, suspects and motive, was not immediately available. 

It was the day's second known shooting: Around 10:30 a.m., BRPD responded to a shooting in an apartment complex near Government Street. 

This is a developing story; information will be released when available.

Email Matthew Albright at MAlbright@theadvocate.com

