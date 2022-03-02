Eighteen months after a 22-year-old woman was found shot to death in a Tigerland apartment complex, police brought a man arrested in north Louisiana to Baton Rouge to face charges in her killing — one of several crimes that raised questions about the future of a neighborhood popular among LSU students.
Vernell Lockett, 25, was booked Wednesday for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon in the Sept. 4, 2020 killing of Pauliqua Evans, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely said.
Lockett had been in jail in Madison Parish on unrelated charges.
Evans, 22, was found dead that Friday morning from suspected gunshot wounds at the Tiger Plaza apartments, which have faced a series of problems in recent years. Those issues exemplify a broader trend as the entire Tigerland area — a storied college bar district whose surrounding housing options were once considered some of the most luxurious for LSU students — has continued to deteriorate.
In recent months, problems have continued to crop up at the apartment complex, like a midnight blaze last July that left 10 people homeless. Four months later, another shooting at the complex left a teenager dead and another injured.
Violent episodes like the November double shooting have prompted officials like East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III to say Tigerland has a crime problem.
The safety issues are not unique to the Tiger Plaza complex, which is surrounded by other housing options, many of which have fallen into disrepair as LSU students opt for newer complexes outside the neighborhood.
Local law enforcement and LSU leaders alike have struggled with questions about the area’s future, since students still flock to the cluster of bars at its entrance.
The latest problem came last winter, as bar patrons leapt onto, climbed over and fell from the partially demolished Bob Pettit Boulevard Bridge while heading to and from the bar district on the first weekend of the bridge’s months-long closure.