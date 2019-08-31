Baton Rouge firefighters battled a building fire Saturday they said started when stray sparks from a cutting tool landed on boxes inside the structure.
The fire started around 12:47 p.m. in the 2000 block of Oak Villa Boulevard. When the fire broke out, contractors were in the process of removing a roof that had been damaged by a tornado, Fire Department spokesman Mark Miles said.
As contractors were cutting the metal roof of the building, sparks from the tool they were using landed on the boxes, they ignited and it grew into a fire, Miles said.
Firefighters had the blaze under control by 1:36 p.m, Miles said, and no one was injured. The fire caused extensive damage to the structure, according to fire officials.