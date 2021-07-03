Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Monday and noon Saturday.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Jasper Davenport, 35, 70172 Seventh St., Covington, first-offense DWI, speeding, reckless operation, disobeying a red light, headlights required and driver’s license suspended or revoked.
- Robert Hagans, 26, 3330 Lake St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and reckless operation of a vehicle.
- Austin Joiner, 24, 22 Fox Chase Drive, Pineville, first-offense DWI and failure to yield from a private drive.
- Michael Spriggs, 24, 41086 Dunson Road, Ponchatoula, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and failure to maintain control.
- Morgan Wade, 26, 2504 McGrath Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage and operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses.