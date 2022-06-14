The Baton Rouge Police Department must hand over internal discipline files requested by one of its own officers, Louisiana's 1st Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday — a decision that hinged in part on an earlier public records battle where The Advocate sued the department over discipline documents.
Sgt. John Dauthier, a BRPD veteran who has clashed publicly with Chief Murphy Paul over the chief's discipline record, in 2019 requested a slew of discipline-related records from the department. Dauthier was dissatisfied with redactions the records contained and the case went to trial in the 19th Judicial District.
In its decision affirming the lower court's ruling that Dauthier should receive the unredacted documents, the appeals court cited a case involving The Advocate, East Baton Rouge v. Capital City Press, which shows "there is no blanket exemption of Internal Affairs documents" from public records law, the judges wrote.
The appellate court ruled that BRPD failed to prove that such records are exempt from public scrutiny, thus upholding the lower court's order to the police agency to release the records.
The appeals court also upheld the trial court’s order that the city-parish pay Dauthier’s attorney, Cliff Ivey, $2,500 in legal fees, and said it would bill the City-Parish another $999 for the cost of the appeal.
Dauthier — a longtime homicide and internal affairs investigator who left his administrative job because of what he describes as Paul’s record of biased discipline — recently won an open BRPD seat on the five-member Baton Rouge Municipal Civil Service board, which hears officers' discipline appeals.
Paul denies accusations that he metes out unfair discipline. During the civil service board election, the chief said through a Baton Rouge Police spokesman that he hopes only for fairness from the newly seated board.