Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them are:
- Carlos Garcia-Izquierdo, 25, 716 E. Rome St., Gonzales, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control of a vehicle and switched inspection sticker.
- Stacy Hennessy, 40, 879 Chevelle Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control of a vehicle and reckless operation of a vehicle.
- Wayne Shelton, 44, 1626 Beech Grove Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, operating a vehicle while under suspension for a prior offense, reckless operation of a vehicle and failure to maintain control of a vehicle.