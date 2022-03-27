Two people were stabbed to death in Brusly on Sunday, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. The victims were found at two different scenes.
"We're working two crime scenes and the two victims died of stab wounds," said Maj. Zach Simmers, with the Sheriff's Office.
"We absolutely think the two cases are related," he said.
At about 3 p.m., detectives were interviewing a suspect of interest that had been detained, Simmers said.
Deputies responded at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday to a call about a stabbing on Lukeville Lane and found the first victim dead at the scene.
The second victim was discovered Sunday afternoon in a nearby field, the Sheriff's Office said.
The identities of the victims have not yet been released, Simmers said.