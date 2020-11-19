A Livingston Parish man is accused of dousing his mother in gasoline and attempting to set her on fire during an argument, according to the Louisiana state Fire Marshal's Office.
Livingston Parish fire crews and sheriff's deputies responded Tuesday morning to a trailer in the 17000 block of Union Landing Road in Livingston where they found a woman there covered in gasoline, officials said Thursday.
She told investigators her son, 29-year-old Jacobi Smith, had set fire to an area of the home during an argument, according to the Fire Marshal’s Office.
As she went to put out the flames, Smith poured gasoline on her, authorities said, adding that she escaped the home unharmed.
Smith was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Livingston Parish jail on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder and aggravated arson.
He remained there Thursday with bond set at $100,000.