A fire on Fig Street early Saturday morning was caused by arson, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
The fire broke out at 1538 Fig Street around 1:37 a.m., according to BRFD spokesperson Justin Hill. When firefighters arrived at the vacant house, they found it engulfed in flames, he said. Firefighters contained the blaze before it could spread to other buildings.
Hill said there was an estimated $50,000 worth of damage. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419 or Crime Stoppers.