A teenager accused of fatally shooting a Baton Rouge woman during a botched burglary at her home five days after Christmas 2019 pleaded guilty Thursday to manslaughter, avoiding a second-degree murder trial that potentially could have landed him in prison for the rest of his life.
Instead, Xavier Cade now faces now faces 25 years in prison — and could be paroled after about 18 years — for the shooting death of Angela Haymon, a New Orleans-born mother and grandmother whom loved ones described as friendly and kind.
Prosecutors say Cade was 15 when he shot and killed Haymon, 74, in the carport of her Morel Drive home in the Antioch Villa subdivision. She had gone outside to investigate a noise when she encountered Cade, who shot her in the chest with a hunting rifle prosecutors say was stolen a week earlier from a car across the street.
Cade was indicted in March 2020 on a charge of second-degree murder. Had the case gone to trial, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said the teen would have faced a sentence of life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after 25 years. In Louisiana, a charge of second-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence, but Cade would have received parole eligibility because he was a juvenile when he committed the crime.
Moore said that, under the plea deal reached this week, Cade now faces 25 years with the possibility of parole after serving 75 percent of his sentence — close to the same length of time he likely would have served if convicted of second-degree murder, but saving prosecutors and Haymon's family from the stress of drawn-out future appeals.
Moore said prosecutors were happy with the resolution.
"Knowing that it's all now resolved does not bring back the loved one, but I think that it's a fair resolution," he said.
Cade's brother Jerome was charged with attempted burglary in the case.
Last October, Cade was among several juveniles who escaped from Baton Rouge's Juvenile Detention Center after they allegedly overpowered a female guard and stole her car. They were recaptured days later, and Xavier Cade was handed additional charges of aggravated escape, armed robbery, battery of a correctional officer and theft of a motor vehicle.
In response to the jailbreak, prosecutors filed a motion seeking to transfer Xavier Cade to an adult facility, and District Judge Beau Higginbotham agreed with the motion, stating it was "in the interest of justice" that the teen be moved to Catahoula Correctional Center, where he would be kept in isolation in an 8-by-12-foot cell.
Marinoff protested the decision, however, calling Cade's pretrial solitary confinement "unconscionable" and "Draconian." He was rebuffed by deputy prosecutor Morgan Johnson, who argued Cade posed a threat to staff and other juveniles at the facility.
Thursday, Marinoff said his client has "always expressed extreme remorse and sorrow" and characterized Haymon's death as an "unfortunate accident." He said his client never intended to hurt anyone when he and his brother approached the Haymon home that evening.
"This young man had been 15 years old for 20 days when this unfortunate thing occurred, and he realizes the hideousness of his actions," Marinoff said. He said Cade wanted to take "full responsibility" for Haymon's death by accepting the deal.
"He felt this was the best course of action under the circumstance," he said.
Cade's sentencing hearing is set for June 30.