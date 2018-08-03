An 18-year-old Baton Rouge man led cops on a high-speed chase down Florida Boulevard with a 1-year-old child in the car Thursday night, according to Baton Rouge Police.
Patrol officers spotted Demarcus Ricard, of 588 Education Street, driving a stolen car on Florida near Lobdell Boulevard around 10 p.m. Thursday, according to a police report.
Ricard sped off with police in pursuit, leading several officers on a "lengthy" chase. Ricard swerved on and off the pavement, smashed a sign, ran other cars off the road hit another car as police chased him at speeds 25 miles per hour over the limit, the report says.
The chase ended when Ricard ran the stolen vehicle off the road and crashed into a bush. He hopped out of the car and tried to run away before being arrested, the report says.
A woman and unrestrained 1-year-old child were both in the vehicle during the entire chase. Ricard told police he tried to speed away because he feared officers would find the stolen firearm he had with him at the time, the report says.
Officers booked Ricard into Parish Prison on counts of aggravated flight, criminal damage to property, aggravated criminal damage to property, cruelty to a juvenile, possession of a stolen firearm, criminal damage to property, resisting arrest and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bail for Ricard had not yet been set Friday afternoon.