The four of five juveniles accused in an armed robbery in Napoleonville late last month have been arrested but the last remained unidentified and at large, Assumption Parish sheriff's deputies said Tuesday.
Four youths had approached a Chevrolet Tahoe parked near St. Mary Street on May 31 and robbed one of the people in the sport utility vehicle of two guns, said Lonny Cavalier, sheriff's spokesman.
One of those four juveniles already had a gun that was brandished during the robbery, Cavalier said.
Sheriff Leland Falcon added in a statement Tuesday that his detectives determined a fifth juvenile who was in the Tahoe with the victim at the time was also "a willing participant in the armed robbery."
Detectives took two of the juvenile suspects into custody on Thursday, another on Monday and a fourth on Tuesday. Of those four, two are 16 and two are 15, Falcon said.
Three of those arrested remained held in custody Tuesday while a fourth was released to a parent, deputies added.
In the statement, deputies did not identify the four suspects due to their age.