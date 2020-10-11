An 11-year-old boy was stopped by police after the school bus he was driving went off the street and crashed into a tree in the 1700 block of Greenwell Springs Road on Sunday morning, a police spokesperson said.
The boy was not injured.
Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., Baton Rouge Police spokesperson, said the youth took the bus from the parking lot of the Progress Head Start Center on Progress Road in Baton Rouge.
During the drive, the boy struck three vehicles before crashing on Greenwell Springs Road.
"We got our first call about a juvenile driver at 9:45 a.m., in the area of Airline Highway and Scenic Highway," McKneely said.
Multiple police units followed the bus as it continued driving until the crash, McKneely said. Other officers were stationed at intersections ahead of the chase to hold traffic back, he said.
The juvenile was booked into the Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center on theft of a vehicle, aggravated flight, three counts of damage to property and one count of aggravated assault, a count that had to do with one of the vehicles the juvenile struck, McKneely said.