A meandering discussion by the East Baton Rouge Metro Council over whether to raise a cap on Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul’s legal fees led to the panel nixing the measure, which marked the latest development in a bitter dispute over police discipline and reforms within the department.
The 6-6 vote fell largely along party lines, with five Democrats and one Republican voting to grant a request by Paul to increase the budget for his lawyer’s fees by $80,000, and six Republicans voting no.
A deadlocked vote by the Metro Council signals failure.
The increase would have paid the chief’s contracted lawyers for work they’ve already done: Representing him in a series of marathon discipline appeal hearings last year, whose length and frequency pushed their costs past the budgeted $150,000 by nearly half.
In deciding whether to approve fees for services that have already happened but bursting through a budget line, Councilman Dwight Hudson noted in Wednesday’s meeting that the panel faced a “catch-22.”
“Ultimately, we have to pay a city-contracted worker for their work,” Mayor Pro Tem Lamont Cole said.
Others on the council, however, expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of Paul’s discipline practices over the past few years — and questioned the purpose of bumping his budget for the discipline process yet again.
“If we’re seeing less pushback (on discipline) and a reduction in crime, then we can say it’s working,” Councilman Brandon Noel said. “I don’t think we’re seeing any of those things.”
Cole cast his vote in favor of the increase; Noel against it.
At the heart of dispute over the rising costs lies a battle over discipline and reforms within BRPD.
Paul was appointed chief in the wake of widespread protests over the 2016 police shooting of Alton Sterling, which spurred many in Baton Rouge — including Paul’s boss, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome — to call for police reforms. The chief and his defenders have argued the rising legal costs are a result of a small number of officers who are resisting those reforms.
But Paul’s critics say the chief weaponizes the department’s internal discipline process to go after officers who disagree with him. Others are worried about the steadily increasing cost to taxpayers.
As he fights officers’ appeals during that process, Paul for the past few years has had a contract with the law firm Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson to represent him in those battles. The budget line for that contract has swelled twice already in the past year — from $78,000 to $130,000 at the start of 2021, and again to $150,000 later that year.
Due largely to the drawn-out, increasingly dysfunctional hearings before the Baton Rouge Municipal Civil Service Board, which weighs discipline appeals for police officers, Paul’s legal fees for 2021 ended up hitting $230,000.
Some council members at Wednesday’s meeting questioned how that number rose so much.
"We had a meeting here where we all warned the attorneys that there was a problem with going over the contract," said Councilwoman Jennifer Racca — a warning she said was ignored.
During public comment, a former BRPD officer, Marshall McDermitt, urged the council to vote against the “astronomical” fee increase, accusing the chief of being unfair with how he doled out discipline. McDermitt said he was once suspended from the department for two days for using vulgarity towards a suspect.
Later, he was fired after being caught on video bloodying a college student during an arrest outside a Tigerland Bar, and fabricating a report — the latter allegation a claim he disputed on Wednesday.
Speaking before the council, Paul responded to McDermitt, asserting that the Civil Service Board had upheld the former officer’s firing.
And he offered to send every council member a report on his discipline record, which he called “fair” in the face of McDermitt's accusations.
Jennifer Carwile, a leader of grassroots organization Together Baton Rouge, called the protracted civil service hearings that drove the rising fees a "circus." But Paul is not to blame for the chaos of those proceedings, she said.
“The chief is trying to change the culture; changing culture is not easy," she said.
It's not yet clear what effect Wednesday's vote will have on the city-parish, which still owes Paul's lawyers the $80,000.
James Raines, one of Paul's attorneys from Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson, declined to comment Wednesday on whether the firm would pursue legal action against the city-parish to obtain the money.