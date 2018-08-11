Authorities arrested at least seven people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Gabrielle Andrews, 33, 17394 Florida Blvd., Holden, second-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, reckless operation and seat belt violation.
- Antonio Delaine, 31, 1812 Marque Ann Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driver's license suspended or revoked, and headlights required.
- Brittnee Flowers, 20, 12751 New Castle Ave., Baton Rouge, underage driving under the influence, speeding and driver's license not on person.
- Clarence Jackson, 56, 2160 Jake Lane, Sunshine, second-offense DWI.
- Sean Maloney, 31, 12837 Country Ridge Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to signal improper turn, improper left/right turns and disobey red lights.
- Claire Nettles, 20, 9390 Wyndham Way, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI, stopping vehicle in roadway, and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Brittany Williams, 32, 501 East Sanders, Gonzales, first-offense DWI and obstruction of highway.