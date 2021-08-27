In slaying of Southern Law alumnus, Baton Rouge man indicted on murder, other counts
A Baton Rouge man jailed in the May 1 home-invasion slaying of a Southern University Law Center alumnus is now under indictment.
Terrius Brown, 29, was indicted Thursday on counts of second-degree murder, home invasion and felon in possession of a firearm in the killing of Derrick Cavazos, 35. Brown has a prior simple robbery conviction.
Investigators believe Brown intruded into a home on Ashby Avenue around 3:45 a.m. on May 1, and he and Cavazos exchanged gunfire; Cavazos was killed and Brown was wounded.
Ashby Avenue is a residential street near South Flannery Road. Brown's indictment lists his address in the 800 block of South Flannery, about half a mile from where the shooting occurred.
Authorities have provided few details about the crime. A police spokesman has said detectives do not believe the house was randomly targeted. Officials have declined to comment on whether Cavazos and Brown knew each other before the shooting.
Cavazos taught political science as an adjunct professor while earning his law degree. He graduated from law school in 2019, passed the bar exam last year and had planned to start working at a Baton Rouge law firm this summer.
The case has been assigned to state District Judge Tarvald Smith.
Louisiana guardsman jailed on charges of raping teen cadet quarantined for COVID, officials say
A Louisiana National Guard soldier was jailed after police accused him of raping a teenage cadet under quarantine for COVID-19 early Monday morning.
Steffan Mouton is now under quarantine at Iberbville Parish Jail on charges of second-degree rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Police say Mouton plied his victim with alcohol, which he also gave to two other members of the National Guard’s Youth Challenge Program who were quarantined at the Gillis Long Center, a military training center in Carville, Iberville Parish.
St. Gabriel police Chief Kevin Ambeau said the girls rooming with the victim corroborated her account.
“They said Mouton gave them alcohol, got them drunk and came back at 4 a.m.,” Ambeau said, “at which point he pulled the girl into the bathroom, where she said the rape happened.”
In a statement to the media, the Louisiana National Guard said it takes the allegations seriously.
“Our most important priority is the safety and wellbeing of our cadets,” guard officials said.
The National Guard said it reported the incident to the St. Gabriel Police Department right after finding out about it.
“Currently, the investigation is ongoing,” officials added, “and we are committed to cooperating fully with local law enforcement.”