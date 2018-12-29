A Baton Rouge man was believed to be drunk when he crashed his car Friday evening, then he escaped from a hospital where he was taken for treatment of his injuries.
The man, identified as 35-year-old Jonathan L. Nash, was recaptured a short time later at an Essen Lane gas station. Nash has four previous DWI arrests, according to the Louisiana State Police, one of which came by the same officer who took him into custody after his latest incident.
The crash occurred about 10 p.m. as Nash, whose license had been suspended, was travelling eastbound on US 190 in West Baton Rouge parish. Police said Nash's truck rear-ended another that was pulling a trailer, causing Nash's truck to leave the roadway and enter a ditch.
The driver of the other truck was not hurt, police said.
Responding officers observed that Nash was intoxicated and found an open container of alcohol within the vehicle, according to a release. He suffered a large laceration to his face and was treated on scene by paramedics before being transported to Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge for additional care.
Members of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office assisted with his capture after his escape from the hospital, and he was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Jail on counts of flight from an officer, simple escape, jaywalking and disturbing the peace. Nash will eventually be re-booked into West Baton Rouge Parish Jail on counts related to the crash, including DWI fifth offense, driving with a suspended license for prior DWI, open alcoholic container in a motor vehicle, careless operation and a seatbelt violation.
A toxicology sample from Nash was taken at the hospital and submitted for analysis, police said.