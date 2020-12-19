A 29-year-old man was killed in a crash in Walker, state police said.
The crash took place around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday on Weiss Road at the intersection of John Lanier Road, according to State Police spokesperson Trooper Taylor Scrantz.
Scrantz said the crash happened when Tyler King, 29, was driving on eastbound on Weiss Road in a 2013 Toyota Tundra. For unclear reasons, the Toyota left the roadway and struck a tree along the roadway.
King was not restrained and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, Scrantz said.
Scrantz added that impairment is suspected. A toxicology sample was taken for analysis and the crash remains under investigation.