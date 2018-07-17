A convicted sex offender who was accused of impersonating an officer and raping a teenage boy in Baker in April was released from jail on Tuesday after posting a $285,000 bond, which had been increased from an initial $13,000 bail.

When 55-year-old Mark David Russell was arrested on April 30, 19th JDC Judge Chip Moore set his bail at $13,000. Russell posted bond and was released from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison until he was re-arrested after missing two court dates due to a May 8 suicide attempt.

Another 19th JDC judge, Donald Johnson, raised Russell's bail in May after prosecutors with the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office argued that Russell "poses an imminent danger to others and/or the community." District Attorney Hillar Moore said that decision was fair and protected the interests of both the public and Russell.

Russell was again released from jail on Tuesday afternoon, according to an online jail log. Officials at the jail said he posted the $285,000 bond at 2 p.m.

Russell is accused of raping a 17-year-old boy in Baker in April, impersonating a police officer and holding the boy against his will at Russell’s home, according to police reports.

Police said the teen was walking down a road when Russell drove up and offered him a ride and eventually a place to stay. The teen accepted, telling investigators that Russell claimed to be a former officer himself, but then Russell locked him in a bedroom and performed sex acts on him, according to police reports.

Russell was charged on June 25 with third-degree rape, sexual battery, molestation of a person with a physical or mental disability, crime against nature, false impersonation of a peace officer and second-degree kidnapping. He pleaded not guilty on July 2. His next court date is Aug. 1.

Russell has a 1993 sex crime conviction involving several young boys ranging in age from 6 to 13. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison in that case.