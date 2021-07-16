A 49-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday evening on Bank Street, Baton Rouge police said.
The shooting took place around 4:25 p.m. in the 4700 block of Bank Street, according to BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. Police found Percy Parker Jr. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at his home, McKneely said.
Parker was taken to a local hospital where he died.
McKneely said a suspect in the shooting was last seen leaving the scene in a white Honda.
Both the motive and suspect are unknown, he said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.