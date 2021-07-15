A high-speed chase that led police across several properties before the suspect crashed into a cane field resulted in a New Orleans man's arrest, the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said.
APSO says the pursuit began Wednesday after deputies were alerted to a stolen car parked off of La. 1 in Labadieville.
Before officers got a chance to reach the car, the driver fled northbound on the highway.
The chase continued through the 4000 block of La. 1, according to APSO, where the driver of the stolen car veered off the roadway, traveled through several private properties and came to a crashing halt in some cane fields.
The suspect, Rashad Malik Lewis, 26, then jumped into Bayou Lafourche before being arrested.
Lewis was arrested on nine counts of aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal possession of stolen things, reckless operation of a motor vehicle with an accident and six other charges. He was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.