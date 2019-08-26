Tonight, Baton Rouge Police detectives have arrested a Baton Rouge man believed connected to the Saturday shooting injury of a 36-year-old male on Victoria Drive.

Johnnie Ulises Santiago, 42 of 3579 Victoria Drive, will be booked on the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of attempted second-degree murder and illegal carrying and discharge of a weapon, said Police Department spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola jr.

The victim, who was shot around 9 p.m. in the 3400 block of Victoria Drive, remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, Coppola said.

Crime Stoppers tips along with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office had a vital role with this arrest he said.