Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Jerry Osberry, 61, 928 N. 19th Street, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, improper lane usage, littering, urinating in public and drinking in a motor vehicle.
- Paul Overstreet, 39, 6145 South Howell Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, driver's license suspended or revoked and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- Caleb Pipes, 20, 80 Mark Smith Street, Mandeville, first-offense DWI, stop sign/yield sign and fraudulent documents for identification purposes.
- Sky Reynolds, 30, 8254 Seville Court, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and stop sign/yield sign.