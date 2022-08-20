Sgt. Casey Lillie quickly checked a Lorcin L-25 pistol to make sure it was empty of bullets before tying a zip tie on the trigger and handing it off to another East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputy at the other end of the table, who wrote down the weapon’s make and model, tied a tag on its handle and placed it in a plastic bag.
The handgun was one of dozens of firearms dropped off outside Capitol Missionary Baptist Church Saturday morning during East Baton Rouge Parish's Guns for Gas event. Residents could turn in guns, no questions asked, in exchange for gas cards ranging from $50 for small-caliber handguns to as much as $300 for AR-15-style rifles.
Law enforcement officials say the program, which began in 2011, encourages people with unused or unsecured firearms to turn them in to authorities, ensuring the weapons stay out of the hands of criminals who could steal them or teens and children who might take them without a guardian’s knowledge.
Police leaders have seen steep increases in both thefts and accidental shootings of children in recent years.
“We receive a lot of phone calls from families that have found guns in their home, and they’re not sure how to safely dispose of a weapon,” said Aishala Burgess, executive director of TRUCE, a nonprofit that works with at-risk youth. “This is an opportunity for them to dispose of that weapon and receive a gift card in the process.”
There are a number of reasons people may want to relinquish their weapons, explained EBRSO Major Anthony Ponton.
Many of the guns his deputies receive belonged to a deceased relative of the person dropping them off, he said. Often, a gun owner simply no longer wants to be responsible for a weapon and handing it over to law enforcement is the most convenient option.
Whatever the reason, Ponton said the program’s overall aim is to reduce the number of guns in the community.
“Any gun that we get is a gun that we know for sure is not going to be returned to the street,” he said.
Saturday’s event was one of several to take place throughout the city-parish last week in a collaboration between Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the Democratic Mayors Association as part of a nationwide campaign to tackle gun violence.
In a statement, Broome said the efforts were meant to “restore hope, encourage unity and increase collaboration to address the root causes of violence” while improving community health and safety.
“We’ve been doing this work for some time in Baton Rouge and will keep up the fight for as long as it takes,” Broome said. “Together, our community, law enforcement and business leaders are addressing crime and the underlying causes of violence in our community.”
East Baton Rouge is currently grappling with its second-deadliest year on record, reporting 64 homicides as of August 20. The city-parish murder rate skyrocketed in the wake of the pandemic, surpassing previous records with 113 homicides in 2020 and 149 in 2021.
The rise left officials scrambling to identify reasons behind the violence. Some point, at least in part, to an increase in illegally-owned guns.
Although a lack of reporting means available statistics don’t necessarily show the extent of the problem, local law enforcement agencies say the total number of guns on Baton Rouge’s streets has risen dramatically in recent years.
In 2021, EBRSO confiscated 791 firearms during criminal investigations – up from 638 last year and 607 in 2019.
BRPD reported a similar trend, with Street Crimes Unit commander Lt. Lorenzo Coleman telling The Advocate in July that the 363 guns his team had recovered since January was a sizable increase over the previous year. Coleman, who was unable to provide earlier numbers, estimated that roughly a quarter of those weapons were stolen.
When a gun is dropped off during a collection event, officers write down its model and serial number to check if it has been reported missing or stolen. The weapons are then destroyed.
Out of every 50 or so guns his agency collects, Ponton said about four or five turn out to be stolen.
“We’re trying to get them out of homes where they’re not secure,” he said. “If your home is burglarized, now that gun is on the street.”
By 9:45 a.m. and with more than two hours left to go Saturday, deputies had collected a total of 26 weapons – well on track to surpass last year’s haul of 35.
As he drove past the line of tents propped up in the church parking lot and waited for deputies to hand him his gas card, Baton Rouge resident James Scott said he wanted to drop off a gun that he no longer used.
Bringing it to the collection event was easier than pawning it, he added.
“If you leave it hanging around, sooner or later you’ll forget about it,” Scott said. “And if you forget about it, it could end up in the wrong place.”