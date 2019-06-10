Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Monday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Burnell Ventress, 32, 1114 N. 38th St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, and reckless operation.
- Thomas Riley, 58, 2123 Goudchaux St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, and disobeying a red light.