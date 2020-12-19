A French Settlement man was arrested and booked on attempted second-degree murder after a shooting in Zachary, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting took place on Wednesday in the 9500 block of Port Hudson Pride Road, booking documents said. The male victim was working on his car outside in the front yard of his home when a Honda Accord pulled into his driveway.
An unknown man asked if he knew someone named “Dominic,” documents say. The victim said he had installed audio equipment in Dominic’s car. At this point, the man told the victim Dominic was in the Honda and wanted to speak to him.
Domonquie Collins, 32, exited the car and, after a brief conversation, he and his associate began to shoot at the victim, documents say. He was injured and taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
The rounds also struck a car parked at the victim’s residence.
Collins and his associate drove away, documents say. He was arrested Friday on attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property.