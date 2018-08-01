A 20-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in the July 23 armed robbery of the Capital One bank on Coursey Boulevard, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Baylen Trim is accused, along with another suspect, of following an employee through a side door early July 23, forcing their way inside the bank before the employee could secure the door, according to his arrest report.

Trim and 21-year-old BJ McElveen, who is still wanted by authorities, then ordered the two female employees onto the ground, before demanding they open the bank's vault, the report says.

Once opened, Trim and McElveen filled a backpack and a trash bag with cash, then ran from the bank across Coursey Boulevard toward the Sherwood Commons Boulevard, the report says. Detectives later found the backpack with some stolen currency, as well as clothing items bank employees had seen the men wearing in a nearby neighborhood, the report says.

From DNA matter found on the backpack and clothing, authorities were able to identify McElveen as a suspect. Later, a tip from the community helped identify Trim, as well as a man named "BJ," aligned with the DNA match, the report says.

Trim, 11070 Mead Rd., was booked Tuesday on a count of armed robbery, as well as a fugitive of Texas. Trim was arrested in 2015 in a separate armed robbery of an elderly woman, but the case against him was later dismissed, according to court records.

McElveen, of 4669 Southpark Dr., is still wanted on armed robbery, said Sheriff's spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks.