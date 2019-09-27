Deputies on Friday were searching for a man in the shooting injury of his father on Northdale Drive, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said.
Deputies responded to the shooting at 4:48 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Northdale Drive. A man was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition, Hicks said.
Charles Lee Brown, 33, the son of the man who was shot, is wanted on attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a firearm. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black short, Hicks said. He is still possibly armed and his last known address was in the 6000 block of Rio Drive.
Though deputies arrived immediately on scene following the shooting and set up a perimeter, assisted by the Baton Rouge Police Department helicopter and EBRSO K-9 unit, they were unable to locate Brown, she said.
Anyone with information should contact East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at (225) 389-5000 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344-STOP. Brown is still possibly armed and should not be approached. Please call law enforcement immediately if spotted.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.