A woman who broke into the home of her boyfriend's pregnant ex-girlfriend and beat her until she miscarried has been arrested, Baton Rouge police said.
According to arrest documents, the victim told authorities Deshay Dominique Carter, 25, knocked on her front door at 5:30 the morning of April 23.
When the victim answered, Carter grabbed her by her clothing and dragged her outside before proceeding to "hit her in the face with a black pistol," the documents say.
The victim dropped to the ground on the side of her stomach as Carter yelled, "I told you I was going to get you b----." She then struck the victim "numerous times in the body until she lost consciousness," the documents continue.
About five minutes later, the victim told detectives she awoke to the sound of her 2-year-old crying. She immediately called police and left town for the day with her children.
When she returned Sunday evening, the victim said she was still in pain from the attack and bleeding. She called 911 and was transported to Women's Hospital, where she was told her unborn child had died.
An autopsy on the remains determined the baby died "as a result from maternal trauma," the documents say. Police who spoke to the victim in the hospital noted she had bruising around her left eye and on her arms and torso.
Carter, who told police she is a "local rapper with Youtube videos," admitted to knowing the victim for several years before to the attack.
Carter was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Wednesday on a count each of first-degree feticide, home invasion and second-degree battery.