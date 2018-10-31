Authorities were searching late Wednesday for a man who escaped from the Violent Crimes Unit at State Police Headquarters after he was brought in that afternoon for questioning about an attempted murder.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said Steven Corbitt, 35, was placed in a holding cell around 3 p.m. and was discovered to have escaped about 15 minutes later.
McKneely said authorities have been searching for Corbitt ever since, including using K-9 teams to search the building and surrounding areas.
The man is wanted on possible counts of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and aggravated assault with a firearm, McKneely said.
Anyone with information about Corbitt's whereabouts is asked to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department.
The East Baton Rouge Violent Crimes Unit is the result of coordination between local law enforcement agencies that allows them to work together in their investigations. It's housed at State Police Headquarters off Independence Boulevard.
Corbitt has several prior arrests in East Baton Rouge Parish. His criminal history includes pleading guilty to carnal knowledge of a juvenile in 2008, according to online court records.