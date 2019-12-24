A Baton Rouge man was arrested in a July shooting that left one person injured, police reported.
Demarquis Johnson, 21, was booked on Monday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on three counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of illegal use of a weapon.
Police responded to a home in the 3900 block of Topeka Street at 6:35 p.m. in reference to a shooting, according to booking documents. They found one person suffering from a gunshot wound, though there were two other people in the room at the time of the shooting, the documents say.
The victim told police Johnson had arrived at his house and accused him of burglarizing his home. Johnson and the victim fought, the documents say, leading to Johnson pulling out a handgun and firing two to three rounds at the victim and his family.
As the victim was trying to get his family out of the home unscathed, he was shot in the back, the documents say.