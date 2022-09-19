Ascension Parish officials say a pair of men walked into a Donaldsonville Walmart in the middle of the day and walked out with a pair of cash registers.
In a statement Monday, the sheriff's department said that deputies were called to the Walmart about noon Sunday. Investigators said two men entered the store fully masked, then each grabbed a cash register and left.
The men left in a dark-colored SUV, perhaps a Chevrolet Traverse or Equinox, with dark rims.
Tips can be called in to the sheriff's office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to an anonymous tip line. Crime Stoppers is at 225-344-STOP (7867). The sheriff's office said tipsters must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to be eligible for a cash reward.