True crime lovers in Louisiana can now listen to a podcast about local crimes in their own state.
The Crime Stoppers Podcast boasts an in-depth analysis of some of Louisiana’s most riveting unsolved cases. Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers hosts the podcast, which posts new episodes on the first and last weeks of the month.
Their first episode explores the slaying of Janessa "Nessa" Hartley, 57, who was shot by a masked gunman on the evening of Jan. 15, 2019 as she was chatting with a friend in a car.
Hartley was dropping off her friend, Linda Donnelly, at her Brookshire Avenue home around 8 p.m. when the gunman approached the car and fired one shot into the driver's side door.
Her death shocked residents of the Sherwood Forest area and prompted local crime district leaders to ramp up existing plans for security cameras.
More than six months later, the case remains unsolved.
In addition to featuring law enforcement, witnesses and family and friends of victims, the first episode plays audio from the 911 call and takes listeners back to the night of the shooting. With the tagline “Help catch a killer,” the episode implores listeners to call Crime Stoppers if they have information about the Hartley case.
The Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers, a non-profit organization serving eight parishes across south Louisiana, aims to prevent and solve crimes by giving concerned citizens an avenue to report crime information anonymously. They have worked for upwards of 30 years to serve the Greater Baton Rouge Area, according to their website.
New episodes can be found at podcast225.com.