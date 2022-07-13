In the days since a man sentenced to life behind bars for killing an LSU basketball player fatally overdosed inside the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, advocates are once again calling for an overhaul of the jail, where incarcerated people have died at high rates for years.
The latest came on Sunday, when 23-year-old Dyteon Simpson overdosed on fentanyl and died in a holding area, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
It was the second death inside the facility this year; but the pattern of deaths inside the prison traces back much further. The jail has had an outsized fatality rate for years.
“We are not here because one person died. We’re here because people keep dying,” the Rev. Alexis Anderson, director of the East Baton Rouge Prison Reform Coalition, said Wednesday.
Parents of people who died behind bars at the facility spoke alongside Anderson. One was Linda Franks, whose son was arrested seven years ago on an old warrant for writing bad checks. Days later, he was dead — found hanged inside his cell at the parish prison.
“This latest death is just one more nightmare,” she said Wednesday.
In the Dyteon Simpson case, a judge had handed down a mandatory life sentence last week to Simpson for the slaying of LSU basketball player Wayde Sims, who was shot dead near Southern University in 2018.
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said staff found Simpson, 23, unresponsive in a multiple-inmate holding area around 8 p.m. Sunday. Staff rendered aid, but Simpson was later pronounced dead, Hicks said.
Hicks said a preliminary toxicology report shows Simpson was presumptively positive for fentanyl — a powerful synthetic opioid linked to rising overdose deaths. An autopsy is pending by the parish Coroner's Office.
The jail regularly falls among the nation’s worst for inmate deaths, drawing perennial scrutiny and calls for reform. That pressure has yielded some change: Last year, the city-parish Metro Council approved a contract for a new private medical provider inside the prison.
Yet in the seven years that have passed since Lamar A. Johnson’s death, his mother said, not enough has changed.
There should be an outside review of all the deaths that have occurred in the facility in recent years, Franks said, as well as a system to monitor the jail’s new healthcare provider, Turn Key Health Clinics. The prison reform coalition advocated for the company during contract negotiations last year, saying that previous provider CorrectHealth was contributing to the jail's problems.
Hicks said the sheriff’s office is conducting a thorough investigation into Simpson’s death, something she said is standard procedure when a person dies in custody.
Simpson’s death was the second since Oklahoma-based Turn Key took over the jail’s healthcare contract as well as the second this year in side the jail.
In February, Travis Shaw, who was awaiting trial on drug possession counts, was found unresponsive in his cell. Shaw was 33.
Ushering in the new health care provider was a major cause for celebration for the activist group, which started pushing years ago for CorrectHealth to be ousted after discovering that the death rate inside East Baton Rouge Parish Prison was more than double the national average for pretrial detention facilities.
Franks became involved in the coalition in the wake of Lamar Johnson's death, hoping to provide families with support if their children befell the same fate as her son.
“How many people have to die?” she said Wednesday.