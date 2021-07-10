A 45-year-old Gonzales woman died Friday in a head-on car crash in Ascension Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
Danielle Smith was driving a 2005 Toyota Corolla westbound on La. 22 around 3:30 p.m. when another driver — 54-year-old Leslie Boothe, of Harrisonburg, headed eastbound in a 2002 Dodge Ram — veered into the opposing lane.
Smith, who was wearing a seatbelt, died from the impact of the Dodge slamming into her Toyota just east of La. 936 near St. Amant, officials said.
Boothe, who according to LSP was also properly restrained, came away with minor injuries.
LSP says the reasons for Boothe swerving into oncoming traffic remains unclear. As part of the ongoing investigation, police obtained toxicology samples from both drivers.
In a statement about the fatal crash, State Police included a public-service announcement.
“Please take a moment to speak with your loved ones about the importance of their safe decisions while operating a motor vehicle,” the news release said. “Remind them to always wear a seatbelt, never drive impaired and to avoid distractions.”