A high school student was pronounced dead at the hospital after a shooting in Jackson around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Jeff Travis confirmed that the juvenile — a student at East Feliciana High School believed to be 16 years old — was shot Tuesday evening and later transported to the hospital.
Authorities are not releasing the juvenile's name at this time.
Travis said the shooting occurred at a residence in the 2800 block of Charles Drive in Jackson.
He said the investigation is ongoing and authorities haven't determined "what type of shooting" it was.