A high school student was pronounced dead at the hospital after a shooting in Jackson around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Jeff Travis confirmed that the juvenile — a student at East Feliciana High School believed to be 16 years old — was shot Tuesday evening and later transported to the hospital.

Authorities are not releasing the juvenile's name at this time.

Travis said the shooting occurred at a residence in the 2800 block of Charles Drive in Jackson.

He said the investigation is ongoing and authorities haven't determined "what type of shooting" it was.

Compiled from staff reports. To contact a crime reporter at The Advocate, email policereporters@theadvocate.com or call (225) 388-0369.

