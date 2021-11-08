The pedestrian who was hit by a car and killed in West Baton Rouge Parish Saturday was Gunner Thornton, 19, of Lake Charles, Louisiana State Police said Monday.
Thornton was walking north on La. 415 between 2:20 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. when he was hit by multiple vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
State Police had originally said Thornton was walking on I-10 near La. 415, but further investigation found he was on La. 415 itself.
Anyone with information about the crash can contact State Police Troop A at (225) 754-8500.