Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Thursday, May 7, and noon Wednesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them are:
- Brandon Allen, 27, 3115 Toronto St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, simple obstruction of a highway and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- Ferna Castro-Palacios, 20, 8475 Highway 6, Houston, Texas, first-offense underage DWI, reckless operation, speeding, improper lane usage, driver's license required and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- Jose Fuentes, 32, 4144 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.
- Carl Newlin, 61, 13230 Joor Road, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI and following too close.
- Jorge Roque, 48, 107 Cozzi Circle, Victoria, Texas, fourth-offense DWI and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.