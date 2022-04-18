LaPlace man caught with sacks full of stolen crawfish, St. James Parish Sheriff's Office says
Deputies caught a LaPlace man red-handed stealing crawfish from a pond in Vacherie, the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office said.
The pond's owner told the sheriff's office that someone had stolen from it the previous night. While patrolling the area around 11:39 p.m. Saturday, deputies caught Lance A. Rodrigue, 40, "in the process" of stealing crawfish; he had filled three sacks, the department said in a Facebook post.
Rodrigue was arrested and booked into the St. James Parish Jail on counts of theft of livestock, criminal trespassing, taking fish without a commercial license and commercial gear license required. Bond was set at $25,000.
Theft of livestock is punishable by up to $5,000 in fines and up to 10 years in prison, the sheriff's office said.
Woman sexually assaulted in Perkins Rowe garage, EBRSO says
A man forced a woman into her car and sexually assaulted her in the parking garage at Perkins Rowe on Sunday, and her boyfriend shot at the man as he tried to drive off with her, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Leon Curry III, 69, was booked into parish prison on counts of sexual battery, aggravated kidnapping and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said in a news release.
The woman was headed to her car in the garage when Curry approached with a gun and forced her inside, the release says — he then drove the vehicle to another level of the garage and assaulted her.
Curry then drove back down to the original level of the garage, where he encountered the victim's boyfriend, deputies said. He tried to speed away, and the boyfriend pursued in his car.
The woman jumped out of the car before it turned onto Perkins Road, the release said. The boyfriend said he saw Curry brandish the gun and shot at him.
Deputies found the victim's car later in the parking garage.
Detectives said they were able to identify Curry from his car's license plate on surveillance cameras and a description by the victim. They conducted a traffic stop and took him in for questioning.
Curry admitted to being in the area at the time of the incident and said he "likes to watch women" there, the release says. Deputies got a warrant to search his vehicle and found numerous hats, masks and a BB gun in the style of a handgun.
One injured after Monday morning shooting near Baker, EBRSO says
One person was injured in a shooting near Baker early Monday, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies were called to the scene near the intersection of Pettit Road and Oaknolia Drive around 7 a.m., spokesperson Casey Hicks said.
One person was taken to a hospital with what Hicks described as non-life threatening injuries.
Baton Rouge arson investigators seeking man who set fire at Istrouma Baptist Church
Someone set fire to a building at Istrouma Baptist Church on Monday morning, and arson investigators are asking the public's help identifying him.
Around 7:28 a.m., firefighters were called to the church's facility on 10500 Rushing Road. By the time they arrived, the fire was out.
With help from the facility manager, investigators checked security video above the east side door, which showed an unknown man wearing a mask and gloves walking up to the door. The footage showed a flash, then the man running away with a spray can and lighter.
Anyone with information can contact fire investigators at (225) 389-2050.