Authorities are searching for an East Baton Rouge work release inmate who walked off his job at Wendy's in the Tanger outlet mall in Gonzales on Sunday night.
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesman Col. Bryan White said deputies are searching for Zacchaesus Tassin, 18.
Wendy's management contacted authorities around 9:15 p.m. after noticing Tassin was missing, White said. A warrant has been issued for his arrest on simple escape.
Anyone with information on Tassin's whereabouts is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at (225) 389-5000, or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.