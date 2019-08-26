Update, 5 p.m. Monday: The inmate who walked off his job site at the Department of Public Safety and Corrections headquarters in Baton Rouge on Monday afternoon was taken back into custody hours later.
DOC spokesman Ken Pastorick said Grant Bailey Jr. was recaptured by Baton Rouge police around 5 p.m. near the intersection of River Road and Brightside Drive, which is near BREC's Farr Park.
Original post: A man serving time for attempted second-degree murder walked off his job site at the Department of Public Safety and Corrections headquarters in Baton Rouge on Monday afternoon, according to the Department of Corrections.
Grant Bailey Jr., 39, was last seen at his job at 504 Mayflower Street around 1 p.m. He was discovered missing about an hour later.
A manhunt is ongoing.
Bailey, originally from Haynesville, Louisiana, is serving 50 years for attempted second-degree murder and a 10 year sentence for theft.
His good time release date is scheduled for Nov. 15, 2023. Bailey, a trusty, was convicted in Webster Parish on July 7, 1997, but he was transferred to Dixon Correctional Institute on July 1, 2019. He started working at DOC HQ on July 11, 2019.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Dixon Correctional Institute at (225) 634-6000, (225) 634-1200 or (225) 360-5142.